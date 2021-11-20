Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

Travis Kelce will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has reeled in 62 passes (89 targets) for 747 yards (74.7 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 20.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Kelce was targeted 10 times, picking up 119 yards on eight receptions.
  • During his last three games, Kelce has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

