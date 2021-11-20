Travis Kelce will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has reeled in 62 passes (89 targets) for 747 yards (74.7 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 20.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Kelce was targeted 10 times, picking up 119 yards on eight receptions.

During his last three games, Kelce has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5% Byron Pringle 30 7.0% 22 301 3 1 1.7%

