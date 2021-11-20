Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has reeled in 62 passes (89 targets) for 747 yards (74.7 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 20.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Kelce was targeted 10 times, picking up 119 yards on eight receptions.
- During his last three games, Kelce has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown, averaging 71.3 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
