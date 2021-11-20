Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) play the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has thrown for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 37 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Lawrence has thrown 27 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 225.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Lawrence completed 45.7% of his passes for 162 yards.

Lawrence tacked on five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 518 passing yards (172.7 yards per game) while going 63-for-115 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception.

He has added 48 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

