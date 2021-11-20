Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) play the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has thrown for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 37 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
  • Lawrence has thrown 27 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 225.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Lawrence completed 45.7% of his passes for 162 yards.
  • Lawrence tacked on five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 518 passing yards (172.7 yards per game) while going 63-for-115 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He has added 48 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive