Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Lawrence has thrown for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 192 of 331 passes (58%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 37 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
- Lawrence has thrown 27 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 225.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Lawrence completed 45.7% of his passes for 162 yards.
- Lawrence tacked on five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 518 passing yards (172.7 yards per game) while going 63-for-115 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- He has added 48 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 11 carries.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
