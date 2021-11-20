In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Trevor Siemian for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 11 matchup sees Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Siemian leads New Orleans with 706 passing yards (78.4 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage this year (60-of-104) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also adds two rushing yards (0.2 ypg) on two carries.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Siemian accounts for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 104 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Siemian averaged zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 218.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Siemian has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.

Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Siemian put together a 298-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 55.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Siemian has racked up 706 passing yards (235.3 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage (60-for-104) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6%

