November 20, 2021
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Trevor Siemian for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 11 matchup sees Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Siemian leads New Orleans with 706 passing yards (78.4 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage this year (60-of-104) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also adds two rushing yards (0.2 ypg) on two carries.
  • The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Siemian accounts for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 104 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Siemian averaged zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 218.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Siemian has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
  • Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Siemian put together a 298-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 55.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Siemian has racked up 706 passing yards (235.3 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage (60-for-104) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

35

12.8%

24

407

2

3

6.7%

Marquez Callaway

43

15.8%

24

346

5

7

15.6%

Alvin Kamara

44

16.1%

32

310

4

7

15.6%

Powered By Data Skrive