Publish date:
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Siemian leads New Orleans with 706 passing yards (78.4 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage this year (60-of-104) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also adds two rushing yards (0.2 ypg) on two carries.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
- Siemian accounts for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 104 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Siemian averaged zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 218.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Siemian has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
- Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Siemian put together a 298-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 55.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Siemian has racked up 706 passing yards (235.3 per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage (60-for-104) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Siemian's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
