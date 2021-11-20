In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,198 yards (119.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 62 rushing yards (6.2 ypg) on 18 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa accounts for 24.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 170 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

Tagovailoa's 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets are 251.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa has no touchdown passes against the Jets over that time.

The Jets are giving up 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Tagovailoa went 8-for-13 (61.5 percent) for 158 yards.

Tagovailoa added three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Tagovailoa has 363 passing yards (121.0 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 55.8% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9%

