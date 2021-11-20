Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,198 yards (119.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 62 rushing yards (6.2 ypg) on 18 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 24.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 170 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • Tagovailoa's 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets are 251.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa has no touchdown passes against the Jets over that time.
  • The Jets are giving up 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Tagovailoa went 8-for-13 (61.5 percent) for 158 yards.
  • Tagovailoa added three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Tagovailoa has 363 passing yards (121.0 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 55.8% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

