Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,198 yards (119.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 62 rushing yards (6.2 ypg) on 18 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 24.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 170 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- Tagovailoa's 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets are 251.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa has no touchdown passes against the Jets over that time.
- The Jets are giving up 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Tagovailoa went 8-for-13 (61.5 percent) for 158 yards.
- Tagovailoa added three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Tagovailoa has 363 passing yards (121.0 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 55.8% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive