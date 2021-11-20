Publish date:
Tulane vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 9.1 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.5 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Green Wave games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Tulane has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls allow (35.4).
- The Green Wave average 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7) than the Bulls give up per matchup (486.6).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (16).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bulls have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- South Florida has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Bulls put up 25.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Green Wave allow (36.1).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.
- The Bulls rack up 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave allow.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|South Florida
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.1
36.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
368.7
Avg. Total Yards
359.1
446.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
486.6
20
Giveaways
19
13
Takeaways
16