The Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) and South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC foes at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in six of 10 games this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 9.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.5 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Green Wave games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Tulane has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Green Wave rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls allow (35.4).

The Green Wave average 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7) than the Bulls give up per matchup (486.6).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (16).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulls have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

South Florida has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bulls put up 25.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Green Wave allow (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls rack up 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave allow.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (13).

Season Stats