AAC foes will do battle when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC) at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa's games this season have gone over 51 points six of nine times.

So far this season, 44.4% of Temple's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane average 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls give up per contest (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane collect 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls allow per contest (395.8).

In games that Tulsa totals more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Owls score 17.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (28.8).

When Temple records more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane allow.

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 386.6 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats