Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa's games this season have gone over 51 points six of nine times.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Temple's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Hurricane average 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls give up per contest (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane collect 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls allow per contest (395.8).
- In games that Tulsa totals more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Owls score 17.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (28.8).
- When Temple records more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 386.6 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11