Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has racked up 409 receiving yards (45.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 38 balls on 55 targets.
- So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns in Week 9, Boyd was targeted two times and picked up 11 yards on one reception.
- Boyd has racked up 119 receiving yards (39.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
