In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has racked up 409 receiving yards (45.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 38 balls on 55 targets.

So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns in Week 9, Boyd was targeted two times and picked up 11 yards on one reception.

Boyd has racked up 119 receiving yards (39.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7% Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9%

