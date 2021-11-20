Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has racked up 409 receiving yards (45.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 38 balls on 55 targets.
  • So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns in Week 9, Boyd was targeted two times and picked up 11 yards on one reception.
  • Boyd has racked up 119 receiving yards (39.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

C.J. Uzomah

28

9.7%

25

313

5

2

5.9%

