November 20, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Conklin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has caught 35 passes on 49 targets for 353 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.2 yards per game.
  • Conklin has been the target of 49 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 14.4% of the target share.
  • Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Conklin has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Packers, Conklin has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Packers are giving up 221.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Conklin caught three passes for 11 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted five times.
  • Conklin has also chipped in with 113 yards on 13 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averaged 37.7 receiving yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

