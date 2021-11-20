Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) are tops amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 111 times, and has 75 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hill's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hill grabbed seven passes for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three games, Hill has caught 23 passes on 39 targets for 214 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5% Byron Pringle 30 7.0% 22 301 3 1 1.7%

