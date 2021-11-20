Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) are tops amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 111 times, and has 75 receptions and eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hill's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hill grabbed seven passes for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has caught 23 passes on 39 targets for 214 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

