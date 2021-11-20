Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) are tops amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 111 times, and has 75 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hill's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hill grabbed seven passes for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three games, Hill has caught 23 passes on 39 targets for 214 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
