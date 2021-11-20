Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Taylor has thrown for 656 yards (72.9 per game) while completing 55 of 87 passes (63.2%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
- Taylor has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor recorded zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 287.1 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 240-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 9, completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.
- He tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
- Taylor has 240 passing yards (80.0 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
84
28.2%
57
641
2
8
25.0%
Chris Conley
17
5.7%
10
196
1
0
0.0%
Nico Collins
22
7.4%
15
191
0
1
3.1%
Powered By Data Skrive