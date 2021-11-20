Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

Tyrod Taylor has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 11 when Taylor and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Taylor has thrown for 656 yards (72.9 per game) while completing 55 of 87 passes (63.2%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
  • Taylor has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor recorded zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 287.1 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 240-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 9, completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.
  • He tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
  • Taylor has 240 passing yards (80.0 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

84

28.2%

57

641

2

8

25.0%

Chris Conley

17

5.7%

10

196

1

0

0.0%

Nico Collins

22

7.4%

15

191

0

1

3.1%

