Tyrod Taylor has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 11 when Taylor and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Taylor has thrown for 656 yards (72.9 per game) while completing 55 of 87 passes (63.2%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Taylor has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor recorded zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 287.1 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 240-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 9, completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.

He tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Taylor has 240 passing yards (80.0 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1%

