The UCF Knights (6-4) and UConn Huskies (1-9) will battle in a matchup at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 55.5 points seven of 10 times.

So far this season, 33.3% of UConn's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Saturday's over/under is 8.2 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 30.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Knights rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.8 points.

The Knights rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies allow per matchup (441.3).

In games that UCF totals more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 30.5 points or more this year.

UConn has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Huskies rack up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).

UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.2 points.

The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up (380.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats