UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF's games this season have gone over 55.5 points seven of 10 times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of UConn's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.2 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been favored by 30.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Knights rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Knights rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies allow per matchup (441.3).
- In games that UCF totals more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Huskies are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 30.5 points or more this year.
- UConn has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Huskies rack up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).
- UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.2 points.
- The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up (380.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12