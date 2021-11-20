Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points just twice this year.

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.2, 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bruins have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.

UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bruins rack up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans give up per outing (28.9).

When UCLA scores more than 28.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins average 424.3 yards per game, 27.7 more yards than the 396.6 the Trojans allow per matchup.

In games that UCLA picks up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

USC's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Trojans average just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins allow (27.4).

When USC scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow per outing (391.4).

When USC totals over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).

Season Stats