Publish date:
UCLA vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points just twice this year.
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
- The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.2, 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .
- The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.
- UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Bruins rack up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans give up per outing (28.9).
- When UCLA scores more than 28.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins average 424.3 yards per game, 27.7 more yards than the 396.6 the Trojans allow per matchup.
- In games that UCLA picks up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- USC's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Trojans average just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins allow (27.4).
- When USC scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Trojans collect 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow per outing (391.4).
- When USC totals over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.6
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
424.3
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
391.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
10
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
15