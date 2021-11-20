Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.8 points greater than the 47.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 62.7, 10.2 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Aggies rack up 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.5).
- When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per contest (330.8).
- When Utah State totals more than 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This season the Cowboys average 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).
- When Wyoming scores more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).
- When Wyoming piles up more than 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11