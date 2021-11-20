The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC opponents at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points greater than the 47.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 62.7, 10.2 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Aggies rack up 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.5).

When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Aggies average 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per contest (330.8).

When Utah State totals more than 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Cowboys average 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).

When Wyoming scores more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).

When Wyoming piles up more than 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats