Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 50% of Oregon's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.1 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).

The Utes score 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks give up (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks give up per outing (367.7).

When Utah totals more than 367.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).

Oregon Stats and Trends

In Oregon's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This season the Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).

When Oregon puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks rack up 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes allow (345.7).

When Oregon churns out over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

Season Stats