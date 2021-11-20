Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- In 50% of Oregon's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.1 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Utes score 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks give up (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks give up per outing (367.7).
- When Utah totals more than 367.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- In Oregon's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This season the Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).
- When Oregon puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes allow (345.7).
- When Oregon churns out over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19