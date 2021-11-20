The UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA rivals at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Rice's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 12.2 points lower than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Miners have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Miners score 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).

The Miners collect 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).

When UTEP piles up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

Rice's games this year have gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners surrender (22.7).

Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Owls average only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners allow per matchup (334.9).

Rice is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 334.9 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats