Publish date:
UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Rice's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 12.2 points lower than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.
- The 51.9 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Miners score 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).
- The Miners collect 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).
- When UTEP piles up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Rice's games this year have gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners surrender (22.7).
- Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Owls average only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners allow per matchup (334.9).
- Rice is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 334.9 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15