C-USA foes will clash when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) battle the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).

When UTSA puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers allow per contest (321.3).

UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up more than 321.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

UAB has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Blazers put up 28.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).

When UAB puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Blazers average 381.0 yards per game, 58.8 more yards than the 322.2 the Roadrunners give up.

In games that UAB piles up over 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Blazers have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (20).

