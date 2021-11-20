Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.7 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).
- When UTSA puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers allow per contest (321.3).
- UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up more than 321.3 yards.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blazers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- UAB has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Blazers put up 28.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).
- When UAB puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Blazers average 381.0 yards per game, 58.8 more yards than the 322.2 the Roadrunners give up.
- In games that UAB piles up over 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Blazers have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16