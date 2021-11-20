Publish date:
Washington vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 42 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points fewer than the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 50.2, 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Huskies have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Huskies put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes give up (27.5).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Huskies average 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5), than the Buffaloes give up per outing (418.1).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Buffaloes have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those games.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies surrender (21.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.
- The Buffaloes collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow (340.2).
- When Colorado piles up over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Colorado
22.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
325.5
Avg. Total Yards
275.9
340.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.1
15
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
8