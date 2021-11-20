The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) have a Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 42 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.7 points fewer than the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 50.2, 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Huskies put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes give up (27.5).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Huskies average 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5), than the Buffaloes give up per outing (418.1).

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Buffaloes have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies surrender (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow (340.2).

When Colorado piles up over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats