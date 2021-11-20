Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Texas' games have gone over 56.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 0.1 points fewer than the 56.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers average 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per outing (436.7).
- West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 436.7 yards.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Longhorns put up 37.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).
- When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Longhorns average 436.0 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Texas amasses over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.0
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14