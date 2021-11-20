Big 12 rivals will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Texas' games have gone over 56.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.1 points fewer than the 56.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Mountaineers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers average 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per outing (436.7).

West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 436.7 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Texas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Longhorns put up 37.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).

When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns average 436.0 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers allow.

When Texas amasses over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats