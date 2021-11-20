C-USA rivals will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.5 points per game, four more than the total in this contest.

The 51.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.3, 1.8 points more than Saturday's total of 64.5.

The 64.5 total in this game is 12.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Owls games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Hilltoppers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Western Kentucky has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 18.4 more points per game (41.4) than the Owls give up (23).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 126.9 more yards per game (520.8) than the Owls allow per outing (393.9).

In games that Western Kentucky picks up over 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (16).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Owls average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 the Hilltoppers allow.

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Owls average 20 fewer yards per game (411) than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (431).

In games that Florida Atlantic totals over 431 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 22 takeaways .

