Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 43.5 points three of 10 times.

Nebraska's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 43.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 11.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Badgers average 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 389.6 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 363.1 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.

When Wisconsin picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 5-4-0 this season.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cornhuskers put up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers give up (14.6).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it scores more than 14.6 points.

The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per contest (216.3).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses over 216.3 yards.

The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats