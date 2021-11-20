Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 43.5 points three of 10 times.
- Nebraska's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 43.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 11.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers average 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (20.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Badgers rack up 389.6 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 363.1 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.
- When Wisconsin picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cornhuskers put up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers give up (14.6).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it scores more than 14.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per contest (216.3).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses over 216.3 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12