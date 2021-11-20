Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has collected 328 yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 32.8 yards per game, on 52 targets.
- Pascal has been the target of 15.3% (52 total) of his team's 339 passing attempts this season.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his two matchups against the Bills, Pascal's 18.5 receiving yards average is 13.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
- In two matchups, Pascal has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 201.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed six passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pascal caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted two times.
- Over his last three games, Pascal's 17 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 110 yards (36.7 ypg).
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
Mo Alie-Cox
28
8.3%
15
211
4
5
13.2%
