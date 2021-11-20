Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Zach Pascal has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has collected 328 yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 32.8 yards per game, on 52 targets.
  • Pascal has been the target of 15.3% (52 total) of his team's 339 passing attempts this season.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his two matchups against the Bills, Pascal's 18.5 receiving yards average is 13.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • In two matchups, Pascal has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 201.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed six passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pascal caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted two times.
  • Over his last three games, Pascal's 17 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 110 yards (36.7 ypg).

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

Mo Alie-Cox

28

8.3%

15

211

4

5

13.2%

