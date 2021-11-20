Zach Pascal has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has collected 328 yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 32.8 yards per game, on 52 targets.

Pascal has been the target of 15.3% (52 total) of his team's 339 passing attempts this season.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his two matchups against the Bills, Pascal's 18.5 receiving yards average is 13.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

In two matchups, Pascal has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 201.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed six passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pascal caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted two times.

Over his last three games, Pascal's 17 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 110 yards (36.7 ypg).

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3% Mo Alie-Cox 28 8.3% 15 211 4 5 13.2%

