November 20, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Zack Moss ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) meet in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has rushed for 260 yards on 72 carries (28.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Moss' 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.
  • The Colts give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • Moss put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jets, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Moss has run for 52 yards on 18 carries (17.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 57 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

72

30.0%

260

4

23

41.1%

3.6

Devin Singletary

80

33.3%

398

2

11

19.6%

5.0

Josh Allen

59

24.6%

322

3

16

28.6%

5.5

Matt Breida

7

2.9%

32

1

1

1.8%

4.6

