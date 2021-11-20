Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has rushed for 260 yards on 72 carries (28.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Moss' 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.
- The Colts give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- Moss put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jets, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Moss has run for 52 yards on 18 carries (17.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught eight passes for 57 yards.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
72
30.0%
260
4
23
41.1%
3.6
Devin Singletary
80
33.3%
398
2
11
19.6%
5.0
Josh Allen
59
24.6%
322
3
16
28.6%
5.5
Matt Breida
7
2.9%
32
1
1
1.8%
4.6
