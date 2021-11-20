There will be player prop betting options available for Zack Moss ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) meet in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has rushed for 260 yards on 72 carries (28.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 72, or 30.0%, of his team's 240 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Moss' 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.

The Colts give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

Moss put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jets, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Moss has run for 52 yards on 18 carries (17.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight passes for 57 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 72 30.0% 260 4 23 41.1% 3.6 Devin Singletary 80 33.3% 398 2 11 19.6% 5.0 Josh Allen 59 24.6% 322 3 16 28.6% 5.5 Matt Breida 7 2.9% 32 1 1 1.8% 4.6

