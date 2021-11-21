Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

Before placing any wagers on A.J. Brown's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents square off in Week 11 when Brown's Tennessee Titans (8-2) play the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 567 receiving yards (56.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Titans. He's been targeted 69 times, and has 41 catches and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 111.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Texans, Brown has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three games, Brown's 16 catches have turned into 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

69

21.6%

41

567

3

7

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

9.7%

21

336

0

4

8.3%

Jeremy McNichols

33

10.3%

25

215

1

4

8.3%

Chester Rogers

24

7.5%

15

195

1

3

6.2%

