Before placing any wagers on A.J. Brown's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents square off in Week 11 when Brown's Tennessee Titans (8-2) play the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 567 receiving yards (56.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Titans. He's been targeted 69 times, and has 41 catches and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 111.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Texans, Brown has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.

The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Brown's 16 catches have turned into 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3% Chester Rogers 24 7.5% 15 195 1 3 6.2%

