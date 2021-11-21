Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 567 receiving yards (56.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Titans. He's been targeted 69 times, and has 41 catches and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 111.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Texans, Brown has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
- Over his last three games, Brown's 16 catches have turned into 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
69
21.6%
41
567
3
7
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
9.7%
21
336
0
4
8.3%
Jeremy McNichols
33
10.3%
25
215
1
4
8.3%
Chester Rogers
24
7.5%
15
195
1
3
6.2%
