Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (8-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has 97 carries for 421 yards (42.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 196 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 263 times this season, and he's taken 97 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Dillon has averaged 17.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings, 64.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Vikings Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.

Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Dillon rushed for 66 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

He racked up 62 yards on two receptions.

Dillon has run for 190 yards on 45 carries (63.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 97 36.9% 421 2 19 35.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 123 46.8% 541 3 28 51.9% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 20 7.6% 55 2 5 9.3% 2.8 Kylin Hill 10 3.8% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive