November 21, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (8-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has 97 carries for 421 yards (42.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 196 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 263 times this season, and he's taken 97 of those attempts (36.9%).
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Dillon has averaged 17.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings, 64.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Vikings Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Dillon rushed for 66 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 62 yards on two receptions.
  • Dillon has run for 190 yards on 45 carries (63.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

97

36.9%

421

2

19

35.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

123

46.8%

541

3

28

51.9%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

20

7.6%

55

2

5

9.3%

2.8

Kylin Hill

10

3.8%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive