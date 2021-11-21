Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Rodgers, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 passes (66.4% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers had one touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs four times against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Rodgers put together a 292-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 62.2% of his passes with one interception.

Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5%

Powered By Data Skrive