November 21, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Rodgers, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 passes (66.4% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers had one touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs four times against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers put together a 292-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 62.2% of his passes with one interception.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

