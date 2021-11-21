Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 passes (66.4% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers had one touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs four times against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Rodgers put together a 292-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 62.2% of his passes with one interception.
- Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
