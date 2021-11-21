Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Adam Thielen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 11 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has put up 50 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 73 times and averages 60.2 receiving yards.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (73 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his 10 matchups against the Packers, Thielen's 83.1 receiving yards average is 25.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • In 10 matchups versus the Packers, Thielen has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.
  • Thielen's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

