Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Adam Thielen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 11 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has put up 50 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 73 times and averages 60.2 receiving yards.

Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (73 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his 10 matchups against the Packers, Thielen's 83.1 receiving yards average is 25.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

In 10 matchups versus the Packers, Thielen has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).

The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.

Thielen's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive