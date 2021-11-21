MWC foes will clash when the Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) battle the UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of 10 games this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games have an average total of 46.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 50-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Falcons score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).

When Air Force puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 415.9 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 400.2 the Rebels allow per contest.

When Air Force churns out over 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 7-3-0 this year.

So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by an 18-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rebels average 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 the Falcons give up.

UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Rebels rack up 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons allow (294.9).

In games that UNLV picks up over 294.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).

