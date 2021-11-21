Publish date:
Air Force vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of 10 games this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Friday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Falcons games have an average total of 46.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 50-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Falcons score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).
- When Air Force puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons collect 415.9 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 400.2 the Rebels allow per contest.
- When Air Force churns out over 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 7-3-0 this year.
- So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by an 18-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- UNLV's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rebels average 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 the Falcons give up.
- UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
- The Rebels rack up 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons allow (294.9).
- In games that UNLV picks up over 294.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|UNLV
29.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
415.9
Avg. Total Yards
320.8
294.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.2
10
Giveaways
20
14
Takeaways
16