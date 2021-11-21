Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alex Collins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 11 when Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) meet the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has rushed for a team-leading 345 yards on 84 attempts (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 73 yards.

He has received 84 of his team's 212 carries this season (39.6%).

The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 15 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Collins has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals allow 116.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The Seahawks are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Collins picked up 41 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Collins has taken 36 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 84 39.6% 345 2 11 45.8% 4.1 Chris Carson 54 25.5% 232 3 7 29.2% 4.3 Russell Wilson 22 10.4% 100 1 1 4.2% 4.5 Travis Homer 10 4.7% 62 0 1 4.2% 6.2

