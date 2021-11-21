Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alex Collins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 11 when Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) meet the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has rushed for a team-leading 345 yards on 84 attempts (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 73 yards.
  • He has received 84 of his team's 212 carries this season (39.6%).
  • The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 15 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Collins has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals allow 116.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Seahawks are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Collins picked up 41 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Collins has taken 36 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

84

39.6%

345

2

11

45.8%

4.1

Chris Carson

54

25.5%

232

3

7

29.2%

4.3

Russell Wilson

22

10.4%

100

1

1

4.2%

4.5

Travis Homer

10

4.7%

62

0

1

4.2%

6.2

