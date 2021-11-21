Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has rushed for a team-leading 345 yards on 84 attempts (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 73 yards.
- He has received 84 of his team's 212 carries this season (39.6%).
- The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 15 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Collins has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals allow 116.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The Seahawks are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Collins picked up 41 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Collins has taken 36 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game).
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
84
39.6%
345
2
11
45.8%
4.1
Chris Carson
54
25.5%
232
3
7
29.2%
4.3
Russell Wilson
22
10.4%
100
1
1
4.2%
4.5
Travis Homer
10
4.7%
62
0
1
4.2%
6.2
