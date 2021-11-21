Publish date:
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson's 30 receptions have yielded 339 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 50 times.
- Robinson has been the target of 21.1% (50 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his one matchup against the Ravens, Robinson's 57 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.
- Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The 298.6 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Robinson put together a 68-yard performance against the Steelers in Week 9 on four catches (17 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Robinson has caught nine passes for 105 yards. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 35.0 yards per game.
Robinson's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Robinson II
50
21.1%
30
339
1
4
14.8%
Darnell Mooney
59
24.9%
36
450
2
4
14.8%
Cole Kmet
44
18.6%
28
284
0
6
22.2%
Marquise Goodwin
24
10.1%
12
173
0
1
3.7%
Powered By Data Skrive