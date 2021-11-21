Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Allen Robinson II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's 30 receptions have yielded 339 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 50 times.

Robinson has been the target of 21.1% (50 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his one matchup against the Ravens, Robinson's 57 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 298.6 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Robinson put together a 68-yard performance against the Steelers in Week 9 on four catches (17 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Robinson has caught nine passes for 105 yards. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 35.0 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive