There will be player prop bets available for Antonio Gibson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (3-6) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 506 rushing yards (56.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 135, or 56.0%, of his team's 241 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Gibson has finished with 61 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Panthers.

The Panthers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.0 yards per game.

Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Gibson carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 39 yards.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 135 56.0% 506 5 20 57.1% 3.7 Taylor Heinicke 39 16.2% 247 1 8 22.9% 6.3 J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 136 1 4 11.4% 4.0 Jaret Patterson 24 10.0% 81 0 1 2.9% 3.4

