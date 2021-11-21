Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Antonio Gibson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (3-6) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 506 rushing yards (56.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 135, or 56.0%, of his team's 241 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Gibson has finished with 61 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.0 yards per game.
  • Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Gibson carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 39 yards.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

135

56.0%

506

5

20

57.1%

3.7

Taylor Heinicke

39

16.2%

247

1

8

22.9%

6.3

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

136

1

4

11.4%

4.0

Jaret Patterson

24

10.0%

81

0

1

2.9%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive