Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 506 rushing yards (56.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 135, or 56.0%, of his team's 241 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, Gibson has finished with 61 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Panthers.
- The Panthers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.0 yards per game.
- Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Gibson carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 39 yards.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
135
56.0%
506
5
20
57.1%
3.7
Taylor Heinicke
39
16.2%
247
1
8
22.9%
6.3
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
136
1
4
11.4%
4.0
Jaret Patterson
24
10.0%
81
0
1
2.9%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive