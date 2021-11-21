Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals average 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (400.6).
  • When Arizona amasses over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals surrender.
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Seattle churns out over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This season, in four home games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.