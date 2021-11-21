NFC West rivals will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 7-3-0 this year.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).

When Arizona puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (400.6).

When Arizona amasses over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Seahawks put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals surrender.

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks collect 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals allow.

When Seattle churns out over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, in four home games, Seattle has hit the over once.

Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In five away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

