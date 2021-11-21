Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 15 points or more (in three chances).
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Razorbacks score 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
- Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.7 points.
- The Razorbacks collect just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (447.2).
- When Arkansas amasses over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- This season the Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
- When Missouri scores more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Tigers average 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (376.4).
- Missouri is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 376.4 yards.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15