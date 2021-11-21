SEC opponents will clash when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in six of 11 games this season.

Friday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 15 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Razorbacks score 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).

Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (447.2).

When Arkansas amasses over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This season the Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).

When Missouri scores more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Tigers average 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (376.4).

Missouri is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 376.4 yards.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats