November 21, 2021
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
  • Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Friday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Friday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arkansas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 15 points or more (in three chances).
  • Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Razorbacks score 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
  • Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.7 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (447.2).
  • When Arkansas amasses over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
  • Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • This season the Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
  • When Missouri scores more than 24.6 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Tigers average 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (376.4).
  • Missouri is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 376.4 yards.
  • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15