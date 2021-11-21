Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 112 times for 523 yards (58.1 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 39 receptions for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four TDs.
  • He has received 112 of his team's 205 carries this season (54.6%).
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 17.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Steelers give up 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Steelers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • He put up 15 yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Ekeler has rushed for 167 yards on 39 carries (55.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.
  • He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

112

54.6%

523

5

28

54.9%

4.7

Justin Herbert

30

14.6%

117

2

12

23.5%

3.9

Justin Jackson

13

6.3%

101

0

4

7.8%

7.8

Larry Rountree III

34

16.6%

82

1

7

13.7%

2.4

