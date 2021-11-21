Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 112 times for 523 yards (58.1 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 39 receptions for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four TDs.
- He has received 112 of his team's 205 carries this season (54.6%).
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 17.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Steelers give up 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Steelers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- He put up 15 yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Ekeler has rushed for 167 yards on 39 carries (55.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.
- He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
112
54.6%
523
5
28
54.9%
4.7
Justin Herbert
30
14.6%
117
2
12
23.5%
3.9
Justin Jackson
13
6.3%
101
0
4
7.8%
7.8
Larry Rountree III
34
16.6%
82
1
7
13.7%
2.4
