Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 112 times for 523 yards (58.1 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 39 receptions for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four TDs.

He has received 112 of his team's 205 carries this season (54.6%).

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 17.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Steelers give up 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Steelers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries (averaging four yards per carry).

He put up 15 yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Ekeler has rushed for 167 yards on 39 carries (55.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 112 54.6% 523 5 28 54.9% 4.7 Justin Herbert 30 14.6% 117 2 12 23.5% 3.9 Justin Jackson 13 6.3% 101 0 4 7.8% 7.8 Larry Rountree III 34 16.6% 82 1 7 13.7% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive