Baker Mayfield will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.0 yards per game.

The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 257.0 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mayfield completed 52.4% of his passes for 73 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Mayfield has thrown for 516 yards while completing 61.6% of his passes (45-of-73), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (172.0 per game).

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 31 10.5% 22 352 2 6 17.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 23 7.8% 16 330 3 2 5.7% Jarvis Landry 34 11.6% 23 219 0 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive