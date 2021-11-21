Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.0 yards per game.
- The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 257.0 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mayfield completed 52.4% of his passes for 73 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Mayfield has thrown for 516 yards while completing 61.6% of his passes (45-of-73), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (172.0 per game).
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
31
10.5%
22
352
2
6
17.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
23
7.8%
16
330
3
2
5.7%
Jarvis Landry
34
11.6%
23
219
0
5
14.3%
