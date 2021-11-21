Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit

Author:

Baker Mayfield will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.0 yards per game.
  • The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 257.0 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mayfield completed 52.4% of his passes for 73 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 516 yards while completing 61.6% of his passes (45-of-73), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (172.0 per game).

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

31

10.5%

22

352

2

6

17.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

23

7.8%

16

330

3

2

5.7%

Jarvis Landry

34

11.6%

23

219

0

5

14.3%

