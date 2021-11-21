Publish date:
Ball State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Buffalo's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 2.1 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.9 points under the 59.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 55.6, 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 58.5 .
- The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- In Ball State's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Cardinals score 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (30.8).
- Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.
- The Cardinals collect 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per contest (432.3).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (12).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Bulls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bulls put up 31.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the Cardinals surrender (28.6).
- When Buffalo puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulls rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up (422.9).
- In games that Buffalo totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
345.5
Avg. Total Yards
415.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
10
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12