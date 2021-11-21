The Ball State Cardinals (5-6, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (4-7, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC rivals at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 2.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.9 points under the 59.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 55.6, 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 58.5 .

The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Cardinals score 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (30.8).

Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per contest (432.3).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Bulls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bulls put up 31.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the Cardinals surrender (28.6).

When Buffalo puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulls rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up (422.9).

In games that Buffalo totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats