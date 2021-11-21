The Chicago Bears (3-6) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of nine games this season.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points fewer than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 44 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 43.8 average total in Bears games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens average just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.9 points.

The Ravens rack up 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.9).

When Baltimore picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Bears average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Ravens allow (24.1).

The Bears collect 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow per outing (371.6).

Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 371.6 yards.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

Chicago has hit the over once in four home games this season.

This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In four road games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

