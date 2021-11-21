Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of nine games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.0 points fewer than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 43.8 average total in Bears games this season.
  • Baltimore is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens average just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.9 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.9).
  • When Baltimore picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).
  • Chicago has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bears average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Ravens allow (24.1).
  • The Bears collect 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow per outing (371.6).
  • Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 371.6 yards.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over once in four home games this season.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In four road games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

