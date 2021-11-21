Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Roethlisberger has put up 1,986 passing yards (220.7 yards per game) while going 196-for-299 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 37 of his 299 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Chargers, Roethlisberger threw for 281 passing yards, 45.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chargers.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 471 yards (157.0 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

