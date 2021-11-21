Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Roethlisberger has put up 1,986 passing yards (220.7 yards per game) while going 196-for-299 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 37 of his 299 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Chargers, Roethlisberger threw for 281 passing yards, 45.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chargers.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 471 yards (157.0 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
82
23.4%
52
613
3
7
14.9%
Chase Claypool
52
14.9%
29
433
1
7
14.9%
Najee Harris
56
16.0%
44
317
2
10
21.3%
