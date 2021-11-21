Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Roethlisberger has put up 1,986 passing yards (220.7 yards per game) while going 196-for-299 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has attempted 37 of his 299 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Chargers, Roethlisberger threw for 281 passing yards, 45.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chargers.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 471 yards (157.0 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3%

