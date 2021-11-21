MWC rivals will do battle when the Boise State Broncos (6-4, MWC) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California.

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

This year, the Broncos score 12.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Aztecs give up (17.4).

Boise State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Broncos average 68.9 more yards per game (382.6) than the Aztecs allow per contest (313.7).

In games that Boise State piles up over 313.7 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 17 takeaways .

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-5-1 this year.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

San Diego State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Aztecs score 7.6 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos surrender (20.1).

San Diego State is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Aztecs rack up 328.3 yards per game, 59.4 fewer yards than the 387.7 the Broncos allow.

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 387.7 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times, nine fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats