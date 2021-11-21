Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 57 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 28.2% (84 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Cooks, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Cooks was targeted 14 times and picked up 56 yards on six receptions.
- Cooks' 17 grabs (27 targets) have netted him 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
84
28.2%
57
641
2
8
25.0%
Chris Conley
17
5.7%
10
196
1
0
0.0%
Nico Collins
22
7.4%
15
191
0
1
3.1%
Jordan Akins
28
9.4%
21
184
0
4
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive