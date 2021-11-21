In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandin Cooks and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 11 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 57 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 28.2% (84 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Cooks, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Cooks was targeted 14 times and picked up 56 yards on six receptions.

Cooks' 17 grabs (27 targets) have netted him 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1% Jordan Akins 28 9.4% 21 184 0 4 12.5%

