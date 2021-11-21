Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandin Cooks and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 11 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cooks has 57 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 28.2% (84 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Cooks, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Cooks was targeted 14 times and picked up 56 yards on six receptions.
  • Cooks' 17 grabs (27 targets) have netted him 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

84

28.2%

57

641

2

8

25.0%

Chris Conley

17

5.7%

10

196

1

0

0.0%

Nico Collins

22

7.4%

15

191

0

1

3.1%

Jordan Akins

28

9.4%

21

184

0

4

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive