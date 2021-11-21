It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bills games have an average total of 49.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.

The Bills have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bills rack up 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts allow (23.0).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.0 points.

The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts allow per contest (363.6).

Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.6 yards.

The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Colts put up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills allow (15.0).

Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.0 points.

The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up (274.1).

When Indianapolis picks up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).

Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this season.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This year in away games, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

In four away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.