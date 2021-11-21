Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bills games have an average total of 49.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bills rack up 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts allow (23.0).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts allow per contest (363.6).
  • Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.6 yards.
  • The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.
  • Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts put up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills allow (15.0).
  • Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.0 points.
  • The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up (274.1).
  • When Indianapolis picks up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).
  • Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this season.
  • The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • This year in away games, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • In four away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

