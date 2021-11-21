Publish date:
Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds
Byron Pringle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pringle has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
- Pringle has been the target of 7.0% (30 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pringle put together a 46-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
Pringle's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
