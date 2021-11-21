In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Byron Pringle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Pringle's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pringle has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

Pringle has been the target of 7.0% (30 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pringle put together a 46-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Pringle's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Byron Pringle 30 7.0% 22 301 3 1 1.7% Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5%

