November 21, 2021
Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Byron Pringle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Pringle's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pringle has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • Pringle has been the target of 7.0% (30 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pringle put together a 46-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Pringle's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

