Before placing any wagers on C.J. Uzomah's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 11 matchup sees Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah's stat line this year features 25 catches for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 34.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 28 times.

Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (28 total) of his team's 290 passing attempts this season.

Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (243.1 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Browns, Uzomah was targeted five times, picking up 24 yards on four receptions.

Uzomah's stat line during his last three games shows 11 grabs for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9% Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7%

