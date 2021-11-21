Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah's stat line this year features 25 catches for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 34.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 28 times.
- Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (28 total) of his team's 290 passing attempts this season.
- Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (243.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 outing against the Browns, Uzomah was targeted five times, picking up 24 yards on four receptions.
- Uzomah's stat line during his last three games shows 11 grabs for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
