The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in three of 10 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 43 points in six of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 43-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Carolina has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 6.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.3).

When Carolina scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers average 320.9 yards per game, 55.5 fewer yards than the 376.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 376.4 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Football Team put up just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).

When Washington puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).

When Washington churns out over 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in five home games, Carolina has hit the over once.

Panthers home games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

Washington has hit the over twice in four away games this year.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.