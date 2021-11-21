Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 43 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Carolina has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers score 6.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.3).
  • When Carolina scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Panthers average 320.9 yards per game, 55.5 fewer yards than the 376.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 376.4 yards.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).
  • Washington has covered the spread two times this year.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Football Team put up just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).
  • When Washington puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).
  • When Washington churns out over 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in five home games, Carolina has hit the over once.
  • Panthers home games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
  • Washington has hit the over twice in four away games this year.
  • The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

