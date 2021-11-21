Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Wentz has recorded 2,378 passing yards (237.8 per game) while connecting on 212 of 334 passes (63.5% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 120 rushing yards on 33 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 334 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wentz threw for 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
- This week Wentz will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wentz threw for 180 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes.
- Wentz has 683 passing yards (227.7 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
