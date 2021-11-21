Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) meet in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Wentz has recorded 2,378 passing yards (237.8 per game) while connecting on 212 of 334 passes (63.5% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 120 rushing yards on 33 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.0 yards per game.

The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 334 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wentz threw for 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.

This week Wentz will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wentz threw for 180 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes.

Wentz has 683 passing yards (227.7 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3%

