Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has hauled in 47 receptions for 726 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 80.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 22.0% of the 332 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Lamb's 14 catches (on 24 targets) have led to 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
Cedrick Wilson
27
8.1%
19
280
3
4
8.5%
