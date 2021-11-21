Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about CeeDee Lamb and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has hauled in 47 receptions for 726 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 80.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.0% of the 332 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Lamb's 14 catches (on 24 targets) have led to 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

Cedrick Wilson

27

8.1%

19

280

3

4

8.5%

