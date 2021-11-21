In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about CeeDee Lamb and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has hauled in 47 receptions for 726 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 80.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 22.0% of the 332 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.2 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Lamb's 14 catches (on 24 targets) have led to 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

