The Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 2.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 55.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Chippewas put up 33.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the Eagles surrender per contest (27.5).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas average 459.7 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 436.2 the Eagles give up per outing.

When Central Michigan picks up more than 436.2 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chippewas have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 8 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Eagles average 32.9 points per game, 5.3 more than the Chippewas allow (27.6).

When Eastern Michigan records more than 27.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles collect just 12.4 fewer yards per game (395) than the Chippewas allow (407.4).

Eastern Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 407.4 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats