Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Claypool for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has totaled 433 yards on 29 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 48.1 yards per game, on 52 targets.

Claypool has been the target of 52 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

Claypool (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 219.2 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Claypool did not have a catch in last week's game against the Lions.

Over his last three games, Claypool has 75 receiving yards on seven receptions (10 targets), averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3% Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3%

