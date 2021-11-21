Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Claypool for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has totaled 433 yards on 29 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 48.1 yards per game, on 52 targets.
  • Claypool has been the target of 52 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
  • Claypool (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 219.2 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool did not have a catch in last week's game against the Lions.
  • Over his last three games, Claypool has 75 receiving yards on seven receptions (10 targets), averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive