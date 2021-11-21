Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 11 matchup sees Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take the field against the New York Giants (3-6) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Godwin has 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for a team-high 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Godwin, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants have given up 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Godwin grabbed seven passes for 57 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, Godwin's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 308 yards (102.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

Leonard Fournette

48

12.5%

38

284

0

8

11.4%

