Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Godwin has 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for a team-high 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Godwin, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Giants have given up 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Godwin grabbed seven passes for 57 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three games, Godwin's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 308 yards (102.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Leonard Fournette
48
12.5%
38
284
0
8
11.4%
