Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 11 matchup sees Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take the field against the New York Giants (3-6) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Godwin has 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for a team-high 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Godwin, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.2 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have given up 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Godwin grabbed seven passes for 57 yards while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Godwin's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 308 yards (102.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive