Christian McCaffrey has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McCaffrey has taken 79 carries for 348 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.

And he has caught 30 passes for 283 yards (28.3 per game).

He has received 79 of his team's 294 carries this season (26.9%).

The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Over his three career matchups against the Football Team, McCaffrey averaged 21.3 rushing yards per game, 44.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey has not rushed for a touchdown against the Football Team.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are sixth in the league, giving up 97.1 yards per game.

This year the Football Team are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, McCaffrey racked up 95 yards on 13 carries (averaging 7.3 yards per attempt).

He also hauled in 10 passes for 66 yards.

In his last three games, McCaffrey has run for 147 yards on 27 carries (49.0 ypg).

He's added 14 catches for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 79 26.9% 348 1 15 31.9% 4.4 Chuba Hubbard 120 40.8% 421 3 16 34.0% 3.5 Sam Darnold 37 12.6% 185 5 8 17.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 25 - 85 0 2 - 3.4

