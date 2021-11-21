Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) hitting the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4).

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.3 points more than the 48.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bengals put up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders allow per matchup.
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).
  • Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.6).
  • When Las Vegas scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders rack up 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals allow (361.2).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home this year.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five away games this season.
  • Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

