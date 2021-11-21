An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) hitting the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4).

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points more than the 48.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bengals put up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.6 points.

The Bengals rack up 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders allow per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.6).

When Las Vegas scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals allow (361.2).

In games that Las Vegas piles up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home this year.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Cincinnati is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five away games this season.

Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

